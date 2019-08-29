Major Waterford road to close for a week

Waterford City and County Council have announced the closure of the N72 from Cappagh to Kilclogher for a period of one week.

The road will close from 7am to 8pm from Wednesday, September 4, to Wednesday, September 11, excluding the weekend, for essential road resurfacing works.

A diversion route will see eastbound traffic diverted via the R671 at Rock field junction, the L-1032 at Parkmore and rejoining the N72 at Kilcannon.

Westbound traffic will be diverted via the L-2019 at Ballinameela, and the R671, rejoining the N72 at Rockfield junction.

Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.