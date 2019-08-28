Truck overturns at roundabout and blocks road in Waterford

Traffic disruption caused

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

Truck overturns at roundabout and blocks road in Waterford

CREDIT: Waterford City Fire Services

The Grannagh Roundabout outside Waterford City was blocked for a time this morning due to an overturned lorry.

Traffic was slow on approach from the N24 and the N9 after the incident on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí, ambulance and fire services attended the scene. 

The truck driver sustained minor injuries. 

There were no other vehicles involved.

The truck has now been cleared and traffic is moving well. 