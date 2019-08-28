Truck overturns at roundabout and blocks road in Waterford
The Grannagh Roundabout outside Waterford City was blocked for a time this morning due to an overturned lorry.
Traffic was slow on approach from the N24 and the N9 after the incident on Wednesday morning.
Gardaí, ambulance and fire services attended the scene.
The truck driver sustained minor injuries.
There were no other vehicles involved.
The truck has now been cleared and traffic is moving well.
