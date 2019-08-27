Former Waterford boss Derek McGrath to take up role with Laois minor hurlers

It is understood that Laois GAA are in discussions with former Waterford hurling manager Derek McGrath to come on-board as part of an underage coaching ticket.

The man who led the Déise to the 2017 All-Ireland final is understood to be a key figure in a proposed management team to take over the reins of the Laois minor hurlers for this coming season.

It is believed that McGrath, who was last week linked with a return to the vacant senior post in Waterford, will form part of a Laois minor management team which will include Liam Dunne as manager.

However, in his Irish Examiner column last Friday, McGrath ruled himself out of the running for the Waterford job.

The Laois minor hurling manager for the past two years, Enda Lyons, is set to step away from the position - although it is believed he will remain involved with Laois teams going forward.

McGrath is due in Laois later this week for further discussions with the County Board, with his appointment set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

McGrath oversaw the Waterford hurlers for five seasons before stepping down in 2018, guiding the Déise to a just their third-ever Division 1 League title in 2015 and the All-Ireland final in 2017 where they lost to Micheal Donoghue's Galway.