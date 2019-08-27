31 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Waterford today

The latest Trolley and Ward Watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 31 patients are waiting on trolleys for a proper bed at University Hospital Waterford today, Wednesday, June 19.

The figures show that 485 patients are without a proper bed at emergency departments around the country.

The figures released on Tuesday, August 27, show that 24 patients are on trolleys in Waterford as they await admission, with a further seven on already full wards.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded in the country on Tuesday, August 27, with 56 patients without a bed.