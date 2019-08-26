Mountain walker winched to safety after incident in Waterford
The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association was involved in a mountain rescue in Waterford on Sunday.
SEMRA were called shortly after 7pm on Sunday, August 25 to give assistance to a solo walker on the Knockmealdowns who had sustained a leg injury.
With light fading, the Rescue 117 helicopter was called in to assist.
Rescue 117 crew members carried out a rescue operation with the walker winched from the site at 9.15pm.
All members of the rescue team were safely off the hill by 10pm.
