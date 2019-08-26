Waterford firefighters tackle gorse fires as weather heats up

Waterford firefighters were busy over the weekend as they tackled a number of gorse fires.

Waterford City Fire Services said their red watch crew were "working hard in the heat over the weekend."

They tackled a number of minor fires.

"Not every fire is accessible to extinguish using a hose. So, we carry 25-litre nap-pack sprayers on our appliances," the Fire Service said.

"These are extremely useful on this type of incident and they use minimal amounts of water and firefighters can cover a lot of ground using them to suppress the fire spread and minimise fire damage to crops and land," they said.

Members of the public are being warned to avoid increasing the fire risk in rural areas by not discarding their rubbish or cigarettes.