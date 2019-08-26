Waterford road to close for more than three months

Waterford City and County Council has extended the closure of two roads from August 30 to December 16 to facilitate the construction of a new road.

The L90033 Browns Lane and L90031 Castle Street will be closed for the entire period.

Traffic will be diverted via L1512 Barrack Street, L5516 Manor Hill, L5517 College Street and L5515 Hennessys Road.

Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.