Waterford hurling legends to take the field again for brilliant reason

A group of legendary Waterford hurlers will pull their boots on one more time for a charity match in aid of An Garda Síochana's Little Blue Heroes charity.

The charity helps seriously ill young children and this match has been organised by gardai in the Waterford division.

The match will see Wexford's 1996 All Ireland-winning team take on a Waterford legends team. The Waterford line-up includes the likes of Tony Browne and Ken McGrath.

All proceeds will benefit the charity.

The game takes place at Mount Sion Gaa, Waterford on August at 5pm. All support is greatly appreciated. Find out more on the event's Facebook page.