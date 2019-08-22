First details revealed for Waterford's All Together Now festival in 2020

The first details have been confirmed for the 2020 edition of the All Together Now festival. It will be held over the August Bank Holiday weekend, July 31 to August 3, at Curraghmore Estate, Waterford.

Organisers said: "Firstly, the All Together Now Team would like to say we are absolutely and fully committed to making sure that the issues that arose this year’s festival are not repeated."

"We have taken in every comment, every email and are carefully taking note of where we need to improve. We have met and are working closely with An Garda Siochana and our other partner agencies to ensure that the traffic experienced travelling to this year’s festival does not happen again."

"We aim for the highest standards and plan to deliver the best festival experience possible. We are deeply disappointed that some areas of this years All Together Now fell short of expectations, and for this, we are truly sorry."

"Secondly, we would like to thank the All Together Now community for its continued support, we are indebted to those who took a chance on us and joined us on our maiden voyage in 2018 and those who returned again this year, sticking with us through heavy traffic, rain and even wasps, but you still came together in celebration to make All Together Now truly special and memorable."

"We have been heartened by the All Together Now community that has taken the time to share their experience with us. Although there were negatives, which we have to and will address and improve for our third edition, there were some amazing and memorable moments. You were respectful of each other, of the beautiful landscape and all our wonderful performers. You enjoyed feasts of food, bespoke cocktails, hidden stages, and hot tubs and a host of different and quirky gems."

"We now have the privilege & responsibility of getting back to work on the third edition of All Together Now, which will again take place on the Bank Holiday Weekend."

"We can confirm that our capacity will not increase next year, as we endeavour to improve the overall experience for our loyal audience. All Together Now will remain again Strictly Over 21s. Children between the ages of 12 and under can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket."

"Presale General & Family prices will remain the same as our second chapter prices from €179.50 - €208. The Loyalty Presale which allows those who attended All Together Now Chapter One or Two a chance to avail of early bird ticket prices before the festival goes on general sale. And first chance to avail of General & Family Campervan passes priced at €75."

Plus the first chance to avail of our limited five series Instalment Plan. Meaning you can get yourself a General or Family Weekend Ticket to All Together Now and spread the cost across five payments. General & Family Weekend Tickets priced - €44.00 per month for 5 withdrawals."

Please note that pre-sale tickets are subject to availability.

Maximum of x2 festival tickets per customer on pre-sale.

Maximum of x1 campervan pass per customer on pre-sale.

The Loyalty & Members’ pre-sale opens this morning

Presale link will be issued to Ticketmaster Previous Purchasers at 8AM this morning & ATN Members Mailing List + ATN Iphone & Android APP - 1PM Thursday, 22 August and will run until 8AM Thursday, 29 August.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9AM Thursday, 29 August via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced at €220.00 including booking fee. All Together Now is again Strictly Over 21s. Children between the ages of 12 and under can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket. General & Family Campervan passes also go on sale priced at €75.

"We are delighted to announce a five series Instalment Plan. Meaning you can get yourself a General or Family Weekend Ticket to All Together Now and spread the cost across five payments. General & Family Weekend Tickets priced - €44.00 per month for 5 withdrawals. On the following dates:



1st payment - Day of purchase

2nd payment - 25th November 2019

3rd payment - 27th January 2020

4th payment - 24th February 2020

Final Payments - 30th March 2020



Please note that instalment tickets are subject to availability.

Instalment tickets terms & conditions apply -



Maximum of x4 festival tickets per customer on General Sale.

Maximum of x1 campervan pass per customer on General Sale



"We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Lord and Lady Waterford for opening up Curraghmore Estate to us all. We thank Waterford County Council, Tramore Gardai, Waterford Fire Brigade, and the HSE - all of whom have been so helpful and supportive in all aspects of the development of this festival. We want to thank all the residents of Portlaw and Carrick-On-Suir for their continued hospitality and kindness. We thank all the performers, volunteers," organisers said.

"Our creative team that comes together in Curraghmore from all around the world, are already hard at work dreaming of new ideas to enhance next year's festival. Pod will continue to fly the flag for independent promoters and we will endeavour to bring you the best show we can. We hope that you will join us for All Together Now 2020."