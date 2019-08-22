Waterford people urged to support 'The Great South East Simon Supper'

The people of Waterford are being asked to host a meal this September in aid of South East Simon.

South East Simon Community supporters Jackie O’Mahony, Ger O’Mahony, Luke O’Connell, Sophie Johnston, Vivienne O’Mahony and Michelle Dugan were pictured enjoying a Great South East Simon Supper.

They are encouraging you to gather friends and family this September for a picnic, a BBQ, a pizza night, a dinner party, a meal at your favourite restaurant.

Anything goes and every bite helps raise vital funds for South East Simon and people who are homeless in the South East.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.southeastsimon.ie.