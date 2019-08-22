Lucky Lotto winner scoops €11m in jackpot

One lucky ticket-holder has scooped the biggest National Lottery jackpot in two years - and is set to claim more than €11m in prize money.

The jackpot, which had been rolling for more than two months since Wednesday, June 12 is €11,225,280 in total.

It is the 15th highest jackpot in in the history of the National Lottery in Ireland.

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 23, 24, 25, 44 with 12 the bonus number.