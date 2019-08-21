Delays expected as Waterford road closed for the day

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

Waterford City & County Council has closed the L4051 Knockeen Road until 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 21.

The temporary road closure runs from 10am to 4:30pm on the Knockeen Road L4051 from O Keeffe’s Cross to the junction with Kilbride Road.

Delays are expected and caution is advised in the area.

Waterford City and County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused. 