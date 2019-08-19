Waterford golfer to represent Ireland in Italian competition

Waterford youngster Alex King has been named on the Golfing Union of Ireland squad for the Italian U16 Boys Championship in Biella from September 3-5.

The union has named a squad of six players to compete at the championships, including the Faithlegg-based teenager.

Boys internationals Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass) and Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle) have been included along with Luke Cunningham (Galway Bay), Mel Deasy (Lee Valley), Alex King (Faithlegg) and Paraic McGrath (Cregmore Park).

The GUI's High-Performance Programme at underage level is supported by Sport Ireland, Sport NI and The R&A.

Peter English (Limerick) and Peter Waddell (Knock) accompany the squad.

GUI squad – Italian U16 Championship (Biella, 3-5 September): Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass), Luke Cunningham (Galway Bay), Mel Deasy (Lee Valley), Alex King (Faithlegg), Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle), Paraic McGrath (Cregmore Park).