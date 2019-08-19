Man charged in connection with seizure of €110,000 worth of drugs

A 38 year-old man appeared before Nenagh District Court, County Tipperary, last Friday charged in connection with the seizure by gardai of €110,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis herb at Kilcommon two days earlier.

The man from Oola, County Limerick, appeared before the court charged with possession of illegal drugs for the purpose of selling or supplying to others.

The drugs were found by gardai who stopped a car in the Garracummer area of Kilcommon last Wednesday, August 14.

The man was remanded on bail to appear before Nenagh District Court again on September 20.