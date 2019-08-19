Garda district changes for Waterford 'unacceptable' - councillor

Waterford councillor Eddie Mulligan has described proposed changes to Garda districts around the country as "completely unacceptable."

"It is completely unacceptable that Waterford City is yet again being treated differently to Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick by the amalgamation of the Carlow & Kilkenny Garda Division with the Waterford Division and the proposed location of the HQ in Kilkenny."

"Obviously, the planning of the District Amalgamation has taken no account of the future infrastructural planning of Ireland, such as that contained within the Ireland 2040 National Planning Framework. The six Dublin Garda Divisions will remain unchanged, as will the Cork City, Galway and Limerick City Divisions which is unexplainable and contrary to the National Planning Framework aspirations for population growth in Waterford City 50% to 2040," Cllr Mulligan said.

"It’s vital that the current operational profile for Waterford is not diminished in any way by a reduction and or dilution of current resources and infrastructure. Our current Government politicians cannot accept a location of the Divisional HQ from Waterford to Kilkenny would mean the loss of the current Chief Superintendent from Waterford which will have a detrimental effect on all the good policing work done since mid-2017."

"Kilkenny hasn’t the facilities for a Divisional HQ and would need a greenfield site build whilst Waterford City already has the infrastructure and the facilities in place to house the Divisional HQ," he claimed.

"I have this morning written to Jim Callaghan TD, Fianna Fail, spokesperson on Justice & Equality asking him to contact the Minister for Justice for formal confirmation of the intended Garda Divisions that are being amalgamated and immediate clarification from Government and the Garda authorities as to their intentions on this matter and the future of the Waterford Divisional HQ."

"The current amalgamation of divisions must also have no negative impact on garda numbers and services in Waterford. Our Government politicians must prevent any erosion of garda service levels within the county and accordingly I call for immediate clarity from the Garda Authorities and Government as to their intentions on this matter and the future of the Waterford Garda Division."