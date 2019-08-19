Waterford camogie coach is one of Ireland's 'most inspiring'

A De La Salle coach makes has made the final of a search for Ireland’s most inspiring camogie club coach.

Liberty Insurance is one step closer to finding the most inspiring Camogie club coach as five finalists named as part of the national camogie club competition.

The competition, launched as part of its ‘Camogie Made Us’ campaign, aims to recognise Ireland’s most dedicated, inspirational and committed camogie coach.

Coach Charlotte Brenner from De La Salle Camogie club is one of five inspirational coaches to make the Final. The other finalists are drawn from clubs in Clare, Down, Tyrone and Dublin.

Liberty, in partnership with RTE.ie, received a total of 249 nominations from Camogie clubs, players and members of the public from across the country.

All five finalists will receive new club jerseys, managerial tops and they will be entered into a public vote on RTE.ie from Monday, August 19.

The two clubs with the most votes will take part in a skills challenge at half time of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final in Croke Park on Sunday, September 8. The winning club will walk away with €7,000 and the runner-up club will be awarded €3,000 for their club.

Speaking on behalf of Liberty Insurance, Laura Byrne said: “We’re delighted to be one step closer to finding this year’s winner of our ‘Camogie Made Us’ competition in partnership with RTÉ. Camogie clubs, players and members of the public around Ireland have nominated the coaches who have had the biggest impact on their lives, on and off the pitch. Our five finalists have all been identified as inspirational figures in their clubs and wider communities. Without individuals like De La Salle’s Charlotte Brenner, our thriving club game would not be possible."

“We wish Charlotte Brenner and her fellow finalists every success as we enter the final stage of our search, and we would encourage the public to take the opportunity to vote for their ‘most inspirational coach’ via RTE.ie.”

Speaking on behalf of the Camogie Association, President Kathleen Woods said: “We are delighted to support this wonderful initiative by our Championship sponsors Liberty Insurance which not only rewards clubs, but will also shine a light on those wonderful coaches who give so generously of their time to help inspire young girls to play and love our sport."

“The opportunity for two clubs to play on the hallowed turf of Croke Park is what any Camogie player dreams of and I look forward to seeing the two lucky teams at our All-Ireland Finals on Sunday, September 8 in what is the pinnacle of the Camogie calendar.”