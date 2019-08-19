'Insanity' - Waterford's Keith Barry announces amazing new show

Keith Barry, the world’s leading TV hypnotist, mentalist and brain hacker, has just announced details of his brand new show 'INSANITY'.

The internationally acclaimed Mind Magician is bringing 'INSANITY', his most daring and audacious show to date, on tour across Ireland this December 2019 to March 2020.

Featuring crazy and insane mind-reading, escapology and magic experiments designed to shock, amuse and amaze blurring the lines between sanity and insanity, “INSANITY” will push boundaries, and astonish even the most sceptical audience members.

The tour will end in Keith Barry's native Waterford with a show at the Woodlands Hotel, Waterford, in March next year.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 23 at 9am from Ticketmaster - (In person: From Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide, By Telephone (24 Hour): ROI: 0818 719 300, Northern Ireland: 0844 277 4455, Book On Line: www.ticketmaster.ie).

Nationwide Tour Dates



27 December - Breaffy House, Castlebar

28 December - Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth

03 January - Black Box, Galway

10 January - Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow

11 January - Heritage Hotel, Portlaoise

17 January - Landmark Hotel, Carrick On Shannon

18 January - INEC, Killarney

24 January - Clonmel Park Hotel

25 January - Arklow Bay Hotel

31 January - Glor, Ennis

01 February - Kilmore, Cavan

07 February - The Hub, Kilkenny

08 February - South Court Hotel, Limerick

14 February - National Opera House, Wexford

15 February - The Everyman, Cork

21 February - Radisson Blu, Athlone

22 February - The Barbican, Drogheda

28 February - Great National Hotel, Ballina

29 February - Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny

05 March - Olympia Theatre, Dublin

13 March - The Everyman, Cork

14 March - Woodlands Hotel, Waterford