'Insanity' - Waterford's Keith Barry announces amazing new show
'Insanity' - Waterford's Keith Barry announces amazing new show
Keith Barry, the world’s leading TV hypnotist, mentalist and brain hacker, has just announced details of his brand new show 'INSANITY'.
The internationally acclaimed Mind Magician is bringing 'INSANITY', his most daring and audacious show to date, on tour across Ireland this December 2019 to March 2020.
Featuring crazy and insane mind-reading, escapology and magic experiments designed to shock, amuse and amaze blurring the lines between sanity and insanity, “INSANITY” will push boundaries, and astonish even the most sceptical audience members.
The tour will end in Keith Barry's native Waterford with a show at the Woodlands Hotel, Waterford, in March next year.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 23 at 9am from Ticketmaster - (In person: From Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide, By Telephone (24 Hour): ROI: 0818 719 300, Northern Ireland: 0844 277 4455, Book On Line: www.ticketmaster.ie).
Nationwide Tour Dates
27 December - Breaffy House, Castlebar
28 December - Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth
03 January - Black Box, Galway
10 January - Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow
11 January - Heritage Hotel, Portlaoise
17 January - Landmark Hotel, Carrick On Shannon
18 January - INEC, Killarney
24 January - Clonmel Park Hotel
25 January - Arklow Bay Hotel
31 January - Glor, Ennis
01 February - Kilmore, Cavan
07 February - The Hub, Kilkenny
08 February - South Court Hotel, Limerick
14 February - National Opera House, Wexford
15 February - The Everyman, Cork
21 February - Radisson Blu, Athlone
22 February - The Barbican, Drogheda
28 February - Great National Hotel, Ballina
29 February - Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny
05 March - Olympia Theatre, Dublin
13 March - The Everyman, Cork
14 March - Woodlands Hotel, Waterford
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on