Waterford company shortlisted for three national awards

Waterford-based pharmaceutical stability storage business Q1 Scientific has been shortlisted in three categories for the highly contested Pharmaceutical Industry Awards 2019.

The last number of years has seen Q1 Scientific go from strength to strength with phenomenal business growth level of fivefold over the last five years and achieving 100% client retention through their delivery of quality and excellence.

The awards recognise this excellence and celebrate most original and innovative individuals and organisations that demonstrate excellence in the Irish Pharma sector.

Q1 Scientific has been shortlisted within the Pharma Company of the Year – SME category, the Pharma Contract Services Company of the Year category and the Pharma Supplier of the Year category.

Speaking of the news, CEO at Q1 Scientific Stephen Delaney says, “We are delighted to be shortlisted across three categories, at what are the top awards of the pharmaceutical industry. It’s a great boost to all of the team at Q1 who work incredibly hard to ensure we are world leaders in the provision of stability storage.”

Established in 2012 Q1 Scientific is a pioneer in the Irish industry; leading the area of specialist stability storage, offering an outsourcing option of environmentally controlled stability storage services for the pharmaceutical, medical devices, bio-sciences industry and food industry in Ireland and overseas.

Q1 Scientific was the first company in Ireland to specialise in the provision of a Stability Storage and Sample management service that meets the highest international standards, as required for such highly regulated industries. An expert team of 8 provide these services to a large portion of the 20 biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, 24 October at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin.