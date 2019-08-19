Huge increase in demand for part-time courses at WIT

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has seen a 363 rise in part-time students from 2017/2018 to 2018/2019 according to the latest audited Higher Education Authority (HEA) SRS Returns.

The number of students studying WIT’s part-time and online courses increased to 1650 in 2018, a 28% increase on 2017.

Neil Quinlan, Head of the Department of Lifelong Learning says more and more adult learners and employers see the value in continuous learning.

“We are delighted to see an increase in our overall flexible and part-time student numbers as well as students of our online courses. The institute has placed a major emphasis on flexible and part-time learning over the last number of years with a focus on supporting industry needs through bespoke and flexible course delivery. It’s not too late to enquire about courses starting this September. Applications for 2019 can be made until late August and WIT staff are on hand to talk through the application process.”

WIT’s upcoming open evening on Wednesday, 21 August (5pm-7pm) will give adults who are considering a change of career, upskilling or climbing the career ladder a chance to find out how they can benefit from a course.

“Lifelong learning is a mainstream activity of all academic departments at WIT,” explains Quinlan. “Our part-time courses are integrated with academic schools and departments and are of solid academic quality. This is important not just to our students but in many cases their employers who support their return to education.”

WIT has built a strong reputation in the delivery of business courses and this extends into its part-time portfolio. In addition, the demand for engineering personnel has resulted in engineering courses with flexible delivery.