Waterford road closure announced for 'Summer in the City' festival

Waterford City and County Council will close part of O'Connell Street on Friday evening, August 16, to facilitate Summer in the City.

The L1502 O'Connell Street will be closed from its junction with Thomas Hill L15021 to its junction with Gladstone Street L5501 from 6.30pm to 12.30am on Friday, August 16.

There will be no access to Thomas Hill L15021 from Meeting House Lane L15022. Traffic will be diverted to Gladstone Street L5501 via Sargent’s Lane.

Thomas Hill will operate one way, northbound only.

Waterford City & County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.