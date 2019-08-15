Underage drinking on the decline in Ireland

Underage alcohol consumption has declined in Ireland according to new research from the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD).

The report found that the proportion of underage people who consumed alcohol in Ireland has declined by 30%. In 2011, 50% of 15-16-year olds had consumed alcohol in the previous month. By 2015 this had fallen to 35%.

As part of the research IARD, which is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to reducing harmful drinking and promoting understanding of responsible drinking, analysed data from 63 countries. It found that underage drinking has fallen in over two-thirds of these countries.

Patricia Callan, Director of Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (ABFI) welcomed the findings:

“This research confirms that Ireland is moving in the right direction when it comes to underage drinking."

“We believe that underage drinking should absolutely never occur and work hard to ensure that our products are aimed at an adult audience only, for responsible consumption."

“Going forward it’s important that relevant stakeholders, Government and society as a whole work together to further reduce underage drinking. We are committed to doing our part in this regard.”