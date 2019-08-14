Temporary traffic lights on Waterford road until Friday

Waterford City & Council has warned motorists of temporary traffic lights on a busy Waterford road.

The L4007 Dunhill Road will be affected by the road drainage works from Wednesday, August 14 until Friday, August 16.

The Dunhill Road L4007 between O’Keeffe’s Cross and Ballymoat Cross will operate a stop-go with temporary traffic lights in operation during daytime hours on those days.

The system is necessary to facilitate road drainage improvement works and delays are expected.

Waterford City and County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Motorists are urged to "approach with caution due to stationary traffic and stop on a red light."