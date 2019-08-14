Waterford restaurants give warm welcome to US students on WIT tour

Waterford foodie businesses have given a warm welcome to US culinary students on the WIT Irish Food and Culture Course.

The Department of Tourism, Languages and Hospitality at WIT recently welcomed visitors from Columbus Technical College Georgia and North Georgia Technical College in the US who were here for an Irish Food and Culture Course.

The group consisted of 21 culinary students and three lecturers: chefs Tracy Flynn and Martin Wolfe from Columbus College and chef Danielle Vaughn from both colleges.

While at WIT the student attended practical culinary classes delivered by WIT lecturers Lorain Walsh Modernising Traditional Irish dishes, Michael Quinn Fish & Shellfish, modern plate presentation, and Judith Hickey, traditional Pastry and Baking techniques.

The group also attended lectures on “Irish food history and the famine” delivered by Tony Barry (course director).

The group also visited a number of local food producers, Dawn Meats, Frothing Ferments, Hickeys Bakery, Barefoot Farm, Maria Power the Seaweed Gardener as well as Dunmore East and Hook Head. The group had a very enjoyable walking tour with Jack Burchill and also visited the Waterford Crystal Visitors centre.

Each student was given the opportunity work for two days at one of the following restaurants and hotels in Waterford:

The Granville Hotel, Dooley’s Hotel, The FitzWilton Hotel, the Viking Hotel, the Marina Hotel, Oscars Bar & Bistro, The Reg, Heery’s Restaurant, Geoffs bar, Mc Leary’s and Hanya Bistro.

The Irish Food and Culture Course was developed and organised by Tony Barry lecturer in Culinary Arts at WIT. This is the fourth year of delivering the course which is aimed at overseas culinary students providing them with the opportunity to experience the quality of local and Irish produce.

“WIT would like to thank the above restaurants and hotels for providing the group with this very valuable experience,” he said.

“The group’s response has been very positive they love the friendliness of the people they have met they are very impressed with the facilities and the quality of the lecturing and support staff at WIT.”

While in Waterford the students and lecturers really enjoyed the Spraoi weekend, they say it was the highlight of the trip so far.