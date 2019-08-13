Gardaí attend scene of Waterford crash

Gardaí have cleared a crash in County Waterford.

The incident happened on the local Tramore/Passage East Road between Fairybush Cross and Woodstown on Tuesday afternoon.

It's quite busy both ways at the works on the N25 between Lemybrien and Pike Hill.

Traffic is slow approaching works on the N72 between Cappoquin and Dungarvan, at the turn-off for Ballynamult.