'No swimming' notices issues at three locations in Waterford

Waterford City & County Council has issued temporary no swimming notices at three locations in the county.

The notices are in place for Tramore, Stradbally and Woodstown following overnight inclement weather.

"Due to heavy overnight rain and electricity disruptions, there is a high risk of overflows from the sewer network in Tramore," the council said earlier.

"This may have a negative impact on bathing water quality. Waterford City & County Council wish to advise bathers in Tramore to proceed with caution and to consult notices before bathing."

They have gone further to issue no swimming notices in Tramore, as well as Stradbally and Woodstown.

Updates are provided on the council's social media channels and website.