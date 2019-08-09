IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for further heavy rain and flash flooding with an improvement coming on Sunday.

The weather forecast for Friday night for Ireland from Met Eireann is for further showers, some of them heavy, with a continuing risk of thunder, but some clear spells also. It will be windy along south and southwest coasts, with strong and gusty west to southwest winds, but winds elsewhere will be light to moderate, variable in direction, with mist and fog patches forming. Minimum temperatures 13 to 15 degrees.

The weather forecast for Friday night for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers. Once again, many of the showers will be heavy, merging to give longer spells of rain in places, with a risk of thundery downpours and flash flooding. Unseasonably windy over the southern half of the country with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong to near gale on southern and southwestern coasts. Not as windy over the northern half of the country, with light to moderate west to northwest winds overland, but winds will be fresh to strong northerly on Connacht and west Ulster coasts. Maximum temperatures 17 to 21 degrees.

There will be further heavy showers or longer spells of rain on Saturday night and light to moderate west to northwest winds will be fresh to strong at times along coasts. Lows of 11 to 14 degrees.

The weather forecast for Sunday night for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a much fresher and cooler day. Overnight showery rain could be slow to clear the eastern half of the country, but drier, brighter conditions with just isolated showers in the west will gradually extend eastwards as the day goes on. Feeling cooler than recent days with maximum temperatures ranging 14 to 17 degrees north to south. Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly.

Sunday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, just isolated showers near Atlantic coasts. Rather cool with lows of 7 to 9 degrees.