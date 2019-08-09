WHAT'S ON
CANCELLED: Waterford Summer in the City events hit by the weather
Waterford Summer in the City events have been cancelled over the weather
A number of Waterford Summer in the City events have been cancelled as a result of today's weather outlook.
The Family Fun Friday and 3's Company at John Roberts Square along with the Battle of the Bands at the Waterford Viking Triangle are cancelled.
Stay tuned for news on the Friday Acoustic Session in the Churchyard on Summer in the City's Facebook page.
