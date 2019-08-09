Warning issued over bathing quality in Tramore after storm

Waterford City & County Council has issued a warning to people planning to use the public waters in Tramore today.

"Due to heavy overnight rain and electricity disruptions, there is a high risk of overflows from the sewer network in Tramore," the council said.

"This may have a negative impact on bathing water quality. Waterford City & County Council wish to advise bathers in Tramore to proceed with caution and to consult notices before bathing."

Update are provided on the council's social media channels and website.