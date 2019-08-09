Strong storm approaching Waterford coast - forecaster warns

A regional weather forecaster has said a "strong storm is approaching Waterford" today, Friday, August 9.

Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel warned of lightning and flooding risk with Waterford possibly worst affected in the afternoon.

"The main focus of the thunderstorms has now transferred farther to the east with some strong activity now just off the Waterford coastline," the meteorologist said.

"Over the next hour [from 11.30am] or so this storm is likely to push inland across Waterford, with some impressive lightning and a risk of local flooding."

He warned people to take care if travelling in the area.