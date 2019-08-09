Waterford footballers gunning for Galway in All-Ireland quarter-final

Waterford's ladies footballers are in preparation mode ahead of their TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final against Galway at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, at 2.45pm this Saturday, August 10.

Galway made it all the way to the semi-finals last year, but lost out to Dublin, and the Tribeswomen contested the Lidl NFL Division 1 Final against Cork in May, finishing as runners-up to the Rebelettes.

Galway are anxious to make a major breakthrough in the latter stages of the big competitions but they’ll have their hands full with Waterford.

The Déise’s big victory over Monaghan in Group 2 was enough to see them advance in second place alongside Dublin.

After surviving relegation last year, progress to the last eight of the All-Ireland series is a big step forward for Waterford, who last contested a quarter-final in 2017.

Galway will start as favourites to advance to the Croke Park semi-finals on August 25, and a clash with Armagh or Mayo.

But Waterford can attack this contest with a ‘nothing to lose’ attitude, and it could be a lot tighter than many people anticipate.

TEAM NEWS:

Galway (v Waterford): L Murphy; N Ward, S Burke, F Cooney; O Murphy, B Hannon, C Cooney; L Ward, Á McDonagh; O Divilly, M Glynn, M Seoighe; T Leonard, S Conneally, R Leonard.

Waterford (v Galway): R Landers; C Murray, C McGrath, Kate McGrath; R Tobin, Karen McGrath, E Murray; K Murray, C Fennell; A Wall, K Hogan, B Valuntaite; E Fennell, M Ryan, M Delahunty.