10 things you'll remember if you went to college in Waterford

1. The pilgrimage for beer on a Sunday evening...

The college week started on a Sunday evening as we spent our parents' emergency money on cheap beer from Lidl. We carried slabs of Excelsior on our shoulders like flatpack furniture.

2. The mayhem of Manor Village...

It wasn't hard to find a party in the Manor...sometimes they even found you and wrecked your apartment. If your door was on the latch, it was fair game for the sesh!

3. Ruby's...

It was a lottery whether or not you made it to Ruby's! It usually ended any hope of you making that 9am lecture the next day. The steps down to the smoking area were a warzone. It is the Foundry to a younger generation.

4. The tropical paradise that was Harvey's...

Palm trees, pints and patio heaters...Harvey's really was the nightclub none of us deserved. You'd nearly walk into it by accident as it stuck out on the footpath, but you were always happy when you did.

5. The John Street Challenge...

We take your 12 pubs of Christmas, Dublin, and raise you the John Street challenge. Armies of weary students rambling from pub to pub in personalised t-shirts. There was always a few lads lost halfway through. #lightweights

6. Coney Island's €5 deal...

If you couldn't splash out for a Hillbilly's, this was a staple of the Waterford student's diet in 2009. A nine-inch pizza and can of coke for a fiver. Couldn't go wrong!

7. Christmas Day (not the real one!)...

A glorified all-day drinking riot in the middle of December. In fairness, it was like The Purge when all rules seemed to go out the window. Leftover spaghetti lost its usual place in the fridge to make way for back-up drink once the Dome kicked us out. We were a disgrace, really!

8. Mason's for a jug of Fosters...

The only spot to watch a midweek match where you had to nurse a €10 jug of Foster's or Bavaria for the whole night just in case you broke the bank and ended up in Ruby's!

9. Bailing to Tramore at the first sign of sun...

And we mean a glimmer of sunshine. Any excuse to miss that double lecture and get a bag of chips in Dooly's!

10. The odd lecture...

Somehow most of us made it all the way to those final year exams. Legends - legends, all!