Waterford rider makes great start to Dublin Horse Show

Waterford native Anthony Condon has made a strong start to the Dublin Horse Show at the RDS.

Condon was in action on Day 1 on Wednesday and finished in second place in the Speed Stakes aboard Zira V Kapelhof.

The exciting grade was the opening competition of the day and saw Mayo's Cormac Hanley give Ireland a perfect start to the week when he partnered the Heathman Farm-owned Copain Z to victory with Condon ensuring a home one-two.

Also on Day 1 was the feature Sport Ireland Classic. Limerick's Paul O’Shea took the top prize there with another Irish one-two secured by Offaly's Darragh Kenny who finished second.

The performance means the Offaly man is closing in on a top 10 place in the latest world rankings.

He continues to rise the Longines World Jumping Rankings and is now up three more places to 13th. Shane Sweetnam is next best of the Irish in 24th, with Bertram Allen in 31st, Denis Lynch in 38th, while Paul O'Shea is in 43rd. There are nine Irish riders in the top 50 including Conor Swail (46), Daniel Coyle (48) and Shane Breen & Mark McAuley (joint 50th)

Elsewhere in the arena on Wednesday, Meath’s Cian O’Connor guided Diego to the fastest clear to take the winners prize in the Minerva Stakes ahead of British runner-up Holly Smith with Ruby VII. Kilkenny’s Ger O’Neill slotted into third place with Jack Van Het Dennehof.

Highlights on Thursday at the Dublin Horse Show include the Speed Derby, Stablelab Stakes and The Battle of the Sexes, along with the four-year-old Event Horse class sponsored by Horse Sport Ireland.