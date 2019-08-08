IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland the coming days from Met Eireann is for the heavy rain and showers for Friday and Saturday with better weather on the way for Sunday.

The weather forecast for Thursday evening and Thursday night is for heavy rain to develop in the south and will spread northwards over the southern half of the country by nightfall. A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for Leinster and Munster. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light easterly breezes, which will freshen in the south later.

Heavy rain will continue to move northwards tonight, reaching the north coast after midnight. Clear spells and showers will follow into the south towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with fresh easterly winds veering moderate southerly.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is heavy rain to clear northwards on Friday morning. Showers following from the south will become widespread and continue through the day. Many will be heavy and there will be some thunderstorms as well. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.There'll be further showers on Friday night, though they won't be as widespread or as heavy as during the day. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for showers or longer spells of rain, especially over the northern half of the country. There'll be drier intervals in the south. Later in the day and on Saturday night, showery rain will extend southeastwards to all areas. highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with fresh southwest winds, later decreasing moderate and becoming northwesterly.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a cooler, fresher day with showers or longer spells of rain, which will gradually clear southeastwards in the evening with sunny spells following. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light or moderate northwest breezes.

Monday will be bright with sunny spells and occasional showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.