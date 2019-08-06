Waterford app could allow you earn €14,000 tax-free every year

Householders with a room to rent are urged to have their ads in place on the Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) StudentPad platform ahead of the Leaving Cert results on Tuesday, August 13.

The app could allow homeowners earn up to €14,000 a year tax-free.

Derek Delaney, WIT’s Accommodation Manager explains that WIT Novus, which runs WIT’s student accommodation, has invested in a new website to help connect people who want to rent rooms as well as landlords wishing to advertise directly to students.

There is a demand for lodging and digs in Waterford – including students who want a room weeknights while their course runs, international students here for one semester, and apprenticeship students.

“We invite both landlords with properties to rent and individuals with a room to rent to sign up and advertise their properties as soon as possible, as there will be people looking for digs."

CAO Round 1 offers are on Thursday, August 15.

"Traditionally two-thirds of WIT graduates hail from the south east, with many commuting by public transport or by car. Still, there is demand from different types of students seeking to rent a room for short periods of time: first years finding their feet, international students studying for a semester in Ireland, and apprentices on block study at WIT. Others may be looking for a room for the full academic year.”

“There will be huge interest by the time of the Leaving Cert results in mid-August,” Paula Rochford, Welfare Officer at Waterford Institute of Technology Students' Union (WITSU) says.

“The WITStudentPad.ie website gives homeowners, landlords, and people looking for a flatmate or housemate a chance to avail of the country’s rent a room scheme which allows people to rent a room in their home and earn €14,000 a year tax-free.”

“It could also be a great way to have company if you’re on your own or have a large, empty house. Many international students are here for just a semester, and this is a great way to introduce your family to different cultures, and make new friends,” Rochford explains.

Homeowners who would like to try out renting a room can give it a go for one semester – orientation for first year and international students is from the start of September onwards. There’s a one-week study break in October, and classes traditionally finish in early December before exams. It’s mid-January before semester 2 begins.

People with a room to rent in Waterford can advertise on WIT’s newly-launched website www.WITStudentPad.ie.

Students can also register and get property alerts emailed directly to them whenever accommodation becomes available that matches what they are looking for.

The next steps for anybody interested are to look at the rent-a-room-relief on the Revenue website and start adding their room/property to www.witstudentpad.ie/Landlords.