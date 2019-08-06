Met Éireann's weather forecast for Ireland this week

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming week is for showers, some heavy and thundery for much of the week with a better day forecast for Thursday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a showery day with showers becoming heavy and prolonged to give longer spells of rain during the afternoon. There is the ongoing risk of thundery downpours over Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster. Top temperatures 17 to 21 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest to westerly winds, gusty at times.

Scattered showers with a few heavy in the north and west on Tuesday night with the best of the clear intervals in the south. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees with light southwest to west winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for scattered showers with the showers becoming frequent and widespread by afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy with the odd thundery burst in the north. Highs generally 18 to 20 degrees with a moderate west to northwest breezes with some spells of sunshine between showers.

Largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells on Wednesday night. A few mist and fog patches forming under light southwest to west breezes with lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a good deal of dry weather with a mix of bright or sunny spells and just the isolated shower. Winds light variable or southeasterly in direction. Top temperatures are expected to reach 18 to 22 degrees.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/mg2Sd9G9w2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 5, 2019

Cloudy with a band of rain spreading from the south on Thursday night. The rain heavy and persistent with thunder likely over southern areas. Lows of 12 to 15 degrees in a freshening southeast to east wind.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for heavy rain over the northern half of the country to start the day. Further south, a few showers will occur. The rain in the north will clear by afternoon and brighter weather with frequent showers will follow, some of the showers heavy with the risk of thunder. Highs of 20 to 23 degrees in a moderate to fresh easterly breeze veering southwest, winds will be strong along coasts.

Current indications suggest the weather in Ireland will stay changeable over the weekend with showers or longer spells of rain. It will be a blustery day Saturday with gales possible along west and northwest coasts. Temperatures around average for the time of year.