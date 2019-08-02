WHAT'S ON
Free Electrical Recycling Day in Waterford
Free Electrical Recycling Day 2019 in County Waterford on August 17
A Free Electrical Recycling Day 2019 event will take place in County Waterford this month.
It will take place at the Tesco Tramore car park from 10am to 4pm on August 17.
Household electrical items, batteries or energy saving bulbs will be accepted. Laptops, phones, fridges, lawnmowers, power tools, toys and much more will also be accepted.
