Man charged in connection with South East playground drugs seizure remanded on bail

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a drugs seizure in Kilkenny city yesterday evening.

Thomas Donovan, 36A Connolly Street is accused of having drugs in his possession for sale or supply to others at a school playground in the city yesterday evening.

Solicitor Chris Hogan applied for bail for his client. Sergeant Morgan O'Connor told the court that there was no garda objection to bail if the defendant agreed to strict bail conditions.

Mr Hogan told the court that his client was willing to comply with the conditions which included that he does not take alcohol or illegal drugs and is of sober habit, obeys a curfew from 11pm to 8am, is contactable 24 hours a day on mobile phone and sign on three times weekly.

He is also charged with having drugs in his possession for his own personal use and for sale and supply to others at Kilkenny Courthouse on May 23.

Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defendant on bail to appear before Kilkenny District Court on September 3.