WARNING: 'Significant overcrowding' at Waterford hospital on Thursday

The Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) is currently experiencing significant overcrowding.

Presentations to the ED have increased and these patients have a variety of complex needs.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance. "We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most," a spokesperson said.

"However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

"Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

"The management at UHW apologies for any inconvenience caused, but be assured that all clinical staff are working to manage patient flow within the hospital."