Five from Waterford attend Foróige’s Leadership for Life Conference in Maynooth

Five young people from Waterford joined 250 teenagers from India, the USA and all over Ireland in Kildare this week for Foróige’s Leadership for Life Conference.

The conference, which was launched Monday morning on the grounds of NUI Maynooth, brings together teenagers, aged 15-18, to learn how to become leaders in their own lives.

During the week-long conference, they learn crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, communication skills, critical thinking and team work.

“The Leadership for Life programme enables young people to develop the skills, inspiration, vision, confidence and action plans to be effective leaders," says Foróige CEO Seán Campbell.

“Great leadership is grounded in respect and the ability to inspire. Young people have a greater role to play now, more than ever before, in the issues that really matter. Youth activism and community action is a central part of our Leadership programme, and I’m both delighted and in awe of what these young people achieve when given the opportunity.”

The 250 delegates will graduate on Friday morning having completed various stages of the leadership programme.