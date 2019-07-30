BEWARE: Rogue website selling fishing licenses for Waterford

Inland Fisheries Ireland is alerting the public to a rogue website which claims to sell salmon and sea trout angling licenses for Ireland.

The website, which carries Inland Fisheries Ireland branding, asks anglers for their personal and payment details, however it does not supply legitimate fishing licenses.

Anglers are reminded that the only authorised website for salmon and sea trout licenses is www.store.fishinginireland.info. This site is operated by Inland Fisheries Ireland and anglers will receive receipt of any purchases on this websites via email.

Any member of the public who has submitted personal or financial details to a fraudulent fishing license website should contact their local garda station directly to report the incident.