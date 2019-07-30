ENTERTAINMENT

Ireland and beyond react to Greg's Love Island win

Rebecca Laffan

Reporter:

Rebecca Laffan

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

Limerick and beyond react to Greg's Love Island win

THERE'S a new household name across homes in Limerick and beyond this morning following the success of one particular Corbally man last night. 

The Love Island 2019 finale saw Greg O'Shea take home the winners title, and a handy £25k - his half of the prize shared with fellow winner Amber Gill. 

The 24-year-old 7's player entered the Majorcan villa just under two weeks ago and said: "I never thought this was going to happen at any stage...I wasn't here two weeks ago!

"I just want to say thanks to everyone, go raibh mile maith agat to all the Irish fans, and English fans."

Speaking of fans, Greg already has quite a few who are proudly celebrating his success on the series of the summer. 

Over on Twitter, Greg is trending with over 200k Tweets shared since his victory last night - and the couple have even received the Embassy of Ireland's nod of approval: 

Home club Shannon RFC hope to see Amber on the sidelines cheering on Greg very soon:

While another former team are also keeping track of Greg's titles: 

Munster Rubgy, who Greg played with in the Munster Academy have congratulated the player on his technique:

While it looks like O'Shea could be on the poetry curriculum this year for former secondary school Crescent Comprehensive:

And finally, this homecoming idea for the happy couple sounds very fitting: