Ireland and beyond react to Greg's Love Island win

THERE'S a new household name across homes in Limerick and beyond this morning following the success of one particular Corbally man last night.

The Love Island 2019 finale saw Greg O'Shea take home the winners title, and a handy £25k - his half of the prize shared with fellow winner Amber Gill.

The 24-year-old 7's player entered the Majorcan villa just under two weeks ago and said: "I never thought this was going to happen at any stage...I wasn't here two weeks ago!

"I just want to say thanks to everyone, go raibh mile maith agat to all the Irish fans, and English fans."

Speaking of fans, Greg already has quite a few who are proudly celebrating his success on the series of the summer.

Over on Twitter, Greg is trending with over 200k Tweets shared since his victory last night - and the couple have even received the Embassy of Ireland's nod of approval:

Home club Shannon RFC hope to see Amber on the sidelines cheering on Greg very soon:

Well done Greg O’Shea and @AmberRoseGill on winning @LoveIsland from all in Shannon RFC!! Greg you have done club and country proud once again! Looking forward to seeing you both at a match soon #LoveIsland #WinnerWinner #GregAndAmber https://t.co/ENHJEvHQHZ — Shannon RFC (@Shannon_RFC) July 29, 2019

While another former team are also keeping track of Greg's titles:

Congrats to Corballys finest, Greg O'Shea on winning the #loveIslandfinal

As a @Shannon_RFC man, that's another title to add to the cabinet in Coonagh.



This will be the terraces in Coonagh next season. pic.twitter.com/xNVdgU1cP1 — Young Munster RFC (@YoungMunsterRFC) July 29, 2019

Munster Rubgy, who Greg played with in the Munster Academy have congratulated the player on his technique:

What a guy!



Congrats Greg O'Shea and teammate Amber - winning off the field in this year's #loveIslandfinal pic.twitter.com/NdxYUBZpuC — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) July 29, 2019

While it looks like O'Shea could be on the poetry curriculum this year for former secondary school Crescent Comprehensive:

Congratulations to Past Pupil Greg O'Shea who is the 2019 Love Island Winner tonight#loveisland pic.twitter.com/0EKPlNl2Po — Crescent College Comprehensive SJ (@SjCrescent) July 29, 2019

And finally, this homecoming idea for the happy couple sounds very fitting: