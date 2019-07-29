Waterford company secures planning permission for new hotel

There has been a widespread welcome for the news that planning permission has been granted by Tipperary County Council for a new 114-bedroom hotel on the site of the former Clonmel Arms Hotel in Sarsfields Street.

Planning permission for the long-awaited town centre development was sought from the County Council last November by Waterford-based Fewer, Harrington and Partners, architects, planners and project managers, on behalf of Michael Ryan and Michael Cronin.

The new hotel will include dining, bar, conference and function facilities, as well as a basement car park and leisure centre.

The Clonmel Arms closed almost 14 years ago and the site, which straddles O'Connell Street, Sarsfield Street, Quay Street and Blue Anchor Lane, has been an eyesore in recent years.

The developers of the proposed new hotel submitted the further information that had been requested by the County Council.

This further information was requested following submissions on the planning application by both An Taisce and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.