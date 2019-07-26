Gardaí issue Waterford warning over rental scam

Gardaí are advising people to be wary of rental scams, particularly at this time of year when students are returning to college.

While rental scams occur throughout the year, there is a spike due to a new generation of third level students seeking accommodation.

The scams fall into three broad categories:

1. The scammer claims to be out of the country and can’t show you the property and requests a deposit.

2. The scammer is living at the property and shows a number of people around, gets a deposit from several people and disappears with the money.

3. The transaction appears normal until the renter finds that the keys don’t work and the landlord has disappeared. Therefore people need to establish that the house exists, that it is available for rent, and the identity of landlord /agent and is he/she authorised to rent the property.

Garda advice

1. Ideally only do business with established bon-fide rental agencies.

2. Always meet a prospective landlord in the accommodation to be rented.

3. Ask for identification, a driver’s licence or photo identification of landlord or letting agent. Take a photo of the document on your phone.

4. Pay the deposit to the landlord and not the persons leaving the property/ courier.

5. Use cheques or bank drafts to pay the deposit and keep copies of receipts of payments and any correspondence.

6. Ensure keys fit, open door lock and sign rental contract prior to payment of deposit.

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) rent index provides students with important benchmark information and is an authoritative guide as to the actual rents being charged by landlords adjacent to all universities, ITs and other third level colleges.