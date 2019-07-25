NEWS
Gardaí investigating van robbery in Waterford city
Gardaí are investigating an alleged theft of building equipment from a van in Waterford
Gardaí are investigating an alleged theft of building equipment from a van in Waterford city.
The incident occurred in the lower Grange area of Waterford on Thursday around 7.30am.
It’s understood there was also damage to the sliding door of the van during the incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
