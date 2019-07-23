Waterford people! Lost luggage auction to feature phones, laptops, tablets and jewellery

A lost and left luggage auction takes place in Naas this Saturday at 11am.

The event at Irish Machinery Auctions facility includes phones, laptops, tablets, cameras and watches.

Also featuring is jewellery, clothes, bags, books, sunglasses, wallets, purses, bicycles, antiques, silver cutlery, headphones and more.

All the items can be viewed at Irish Machinery Auctions in M7 Motorpark this Thursday and Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

The auctioneers said: "We have been instructed by a major international airport to sell a selection of lost and left luggage/items public auction."

Over 150 lots are included in the sale.

SEE 45 PHOTOS OF THE AUCTION ITEMS HERE.

The auctioneers added: "This is an exciting Auction, come down and enjoy the fun, like you see on your favourite shows.

For more information, visit www.irishmachineryauctions.com.

Bidding Deposit of €250 required - this is fully refundable if no purchase is made!