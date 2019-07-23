Waterford's public toilets cost €225,000 but only generate €5,000 from people 'spending a penny'

Waterford City and County Council spent over €225,000 on public toilets last year but the revenue generated from people "spending a penny" only came to just over €5,000.

A Freedom of Information request by Waterford Live has revealed that the 2018 budget for the public toilets in Waterford City and County was €228,500.

The cost of operating and maintaining the public toilets for last year was €225,500.

In response to the FOI request, the Council said: "These costs relate to the rental of one of the public toilets at The Quay in Waterford City and the maintenance of all of the other public toilets in the county and in The People’s Park in Waterford City.

"The 2019 budget for the public toilets is €200,283. The maintenance costs include the opening and closing of the public toilets, costs associated with Security Company collecting money from the public toilets in Waterford City, cleaning of toilets, any repair works, painting, materials for cleaning toilets, soap dispensers, toilet paper etc.

"There are only two revenue generating public toilets and both of these are located in Waterford City (The People’s Park and on The Quay).

"The total income generated from these in 2018 was €5,267.72."

The local authority operates and maintains 17 public toilets across the county and two in Waterford City.

The public toilets are located in the following locations:

Lismore - Open all year round

Kilmacthomas - Open all year round

Tallow - Open all year round

Stradbally - Open during bathing season

Bonmahon - Open during bathing season

Boatstrand - Open during bathing season

Ardmore - Open all year round

Ballyquinn - Open during bathing season

Helvick - Open all year round

Ballinagoul - Open during bathing season

Newtown Cove & Guillamene - Open during bathing season

Dunmore East - Open all year round

Tramore The Prom - Open all year round

Tramore The Arcade - Open during bathing season

Clonea - Open during bathing season

Passage East - Open during bathing season

Woodstown - Open during bathing season

The People’s Park, Waterford - Open all year round

The Quay, Waterford - Open all year round

The public toilets at Clonea were reconstructed in 2012/2013 at a cost of €240,095.