Waterford deaths and funerals - July 23

Finbarr Hallahan

- Ardmore, Waterford / Bishopstown, Cork

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. Removal on Tuesday at 8.30pm to Church of the Real Presence, Curraheen Road. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to St Bartholomew’s Church Cemetery, Piltown. House private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.



Gretta Flynn (née Power)

- 52D Murphy Place, Abbeyside, Dungarvan

Reposing at her residence in Murphy Place on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.