Revealed: Council tenders contract for bridge rehabilitation works in Waterford
Waterford County Council have tendered a contract for bridge rehabilitation works.
The request for tender is for the repair of five masonry bridges at various locations in Waterford.
Works include devegetating structure, repointing masonry, take down and rebuild masonry walls/parapets, repair of masonry and installing tie-bars.
Bidders have until August 6 to make their application for the contract.
