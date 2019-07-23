Waterford Live readers! What's the best activity to do in Waterford this summer?

Have your say!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

Waterford Waterford Waterford

Nominate now!

Waterford Live readers! What's the best activity to do in Waterford this summer? It can be an outdoor or an indoor activity and anything from a walk to bowling, it's your call! 

Make your nominations in the comments section on Facebook or email news@waterfordlive.ie

We'll be holding a poll from noon on Thursday so have your say and get your nominations in now! 