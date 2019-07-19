Thousands of people without power after Waterford outage

Thousands of ESB customers are without power in Waterford this morning amid a major outage.

A fault at the ESB's site in Grange (Sr) has cut power to 3,040 people. The figure was higher earlier this morning but around 2,000 customers have already been reconnected.

The fault occurred shortly before 9am.

Although some customers have seen power restored the ESB has failed to specify a restoration time for the remaining 3,000 people without power.

They said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."